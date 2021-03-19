Six Flags Gurnee plans to reopen at the end of April

(WREX) — Rollercoaster fans will be excited to hear Six Flags in Gurnee plans to reopen next month.

The park says it will open back up on April 24 for its 45th year in business.

According to the company, the park is implementing safety measures that meet or exceed state, federal and local COVID-19 guidelines.

Some of these measures include an online reservation system to manage attendance numbers as well as staggered arrivals to allow for social distancing.