Spring is *almost* in the air!

MADISON (WKOW) - Spring will officially "sprung" early Saturday and we'll end Winter on a quiet note.

Since it's the final day of astronomical Winter, let's take a look back at the 2020/2021 Winter season.

Southern Wisconsin received the most amount of snow during January while the area received the least amount of snow in February. Both December and January's average temperatures were warmer than normal by roughly 3 degrees while February was cooler than normal.

The reason why is because of the blast of Arctic air that moved south starting on the 5th which lasted through the 22nd - roughly 17 days with temperatures below freezing.

While Spring is about to start, it's important to remember that southern Wisconsin still sees inches of snow through March, April and May.

An important reminder even though over the next few days, we'll see not only no snow but no rain either!

The nice weather means those who've been itching to get out into the garden will have a good stretch of days to do so!

The flowers are red as we move into the middle of next week because our next system looks to move into the region starting Monday night.

This next low will bring us cooler air, more cloud cover along with rain (and possibly a light wintry mix) Monday night through Wednesday night/Thursday.