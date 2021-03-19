Taliban expect US withdrawal, vow to restore Islamic rule

MOSCOW (AP) — The Taliban have strongly warned the United States to honor its pledge to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 or face a “reaction.” They also firmly stuck to their goal of an Islamic government, saying that of President Ashraf Ghani would not qualify. Suhail Shaheen, who was among the Taliban representatives who attended Thursday’s Afghan talks in Moscow, strongly emphasized that they wouldn’t renounce their goal of building an Islamic state in Afghanistan despite the international pressure. He did not say what an Islamic government would look like and whether it would mean a return to their repressive rule.