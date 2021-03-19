Tokyo Olympics ready to announce ban on fans from abroad

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee are poised to finally make it official that most fans from abroad will be prohibited from attending the postponed Olympics. The announcement is expected to come after “five-party” talks this weekend with the IOC, local organizers, the Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the International Paralympic Committee. A sticking point seems to be with international federations and national Olympic committees that have sponsors with tickets who wish to attend. They are expected to get some type of exemption. The Olympics open on July 23. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24.