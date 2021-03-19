Tonight at 5: NCAA Tournament a family affair for D’Mitrik Trice

WEST LAFAYETTE (WKOW) -- After a season with little to no fan presence, D'Mitrik Trice's family is excited to see the senior point guard perform in the postseason.

The Trice family has been a constant presence at Badger games since the redshirt senior's first season back in 2016. They've been permitted to watch from a suite at the Kohl Center in the latter part of the season, and mother Julie Trice was eager to show her support.

"On the glass door that was open, there was like a three-inch that was open. 'Go Meechie!' So, we're sticking our lips out. We're a very supportive family. I am extremely vocal and loud, as everyone knows," Trice said in an interview with 27 News.

Trice's sister Olivia plays at Bowling Green, who squares off against Creighton in the WNIT Friday.

If Wisconsin advances past eighth-seeded North Carolina Friday, they're likely to square off with top-seeded Baylor Sunday. But Julie Trice is not intimidated.

"Come and shock the world and stuff on Sunday. Then, we'll head back to Rockford to watch Liv play on Monday. That's our schedule, and it's in ink too, by the way," Julie said.