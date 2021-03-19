UK newspaper group backs working from home post-pandemic

LONDON (AP) — The publisher of one of Britain’s most popular tabloids and numerous other national and regional newspapers says a majority of its staff will continue to work from home on a permanent basis after all of the U.K.’s coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Reach owns the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and the Daily Star, and is the country’s biggest regional newspaper group. The company said Friday that it plans to increase home-working as part of its post-lockdown working arrangements. The publisher says it will move to a hub-based model with 15 large offices in many major cities of the U.K. and Ireland. It says the move will free up resources to bolster its journalism.