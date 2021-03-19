UW School of Medicine and Public Health holds virtual Match Day ceremony

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday was a big day for students at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health -- it was Match Day.

On Match Day, students reveal where they will be doing their residency.

27 News spoke with Alec Lerner, who matched in psychiatry at Yale University. Lerner said his medical experience has been shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID is an infectious disease, but it's certainly impacting all of us from a mental health standpoint, and it's really highlighted some gaps there. And so it's an important time to be going into this field, I think," Lerner said.

Lerner said the pandemic has also shown him how interconnected we all are and how much everyone depends upon each other within the medical industry.