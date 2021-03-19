Virtual job fair for southern Wisconsin job seekers

(WKOW) -- If you're looking for a job, there's a virtual opportunity to meet with multiple local businesses in many different industries.

Dozens of area employers in places like Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock Counties have all signed up to be a part of a virtual job fair.

Job seekers can talk with employers, learn about job opportunities and submit a resume.

The event is happening Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.

You are urged to register ahead of time. Click HERE for the registration link.