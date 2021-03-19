Wisconsin adds more partners to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Friday that four new pharmacy partners in Wisconsin started receiving vaccines this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The program is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and national pharmacy and independent pharmacy networks.

The pharmacies that will be joining Kroger and Walgreens in this program are Managed Health Care Associates, Meijer, Walmart, and the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, which includes some Hometown Pharmacies.

“As we prepare to open vaccine eligibility to people with medical conditions, these pharmacies will be critical in providing access to vaccine in more communities across Wisconsin,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Whether you live in a rural area or a city, every Wisconsinite will have the opportunity in the coming weeks to get the vaccine to protect themselves and loved ones from the virus.”

To find a participating pharmacy near you and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit the COVID-19 vaccine provider map or call 1 (844) 684-1064.