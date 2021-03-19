Wisconsin defeats North Carolina in NCAA Tournament behind Brad Davison’s career night

WEST LAFAYETTE (WKOW)- 9 Wisconsin defeated 8 North Carolina 85-62 on Friday night at Mackey Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin Senior Guard Brad Davison had a career-high 29 points going 5-7 from behind the arc and 10-15 from the floor. D'Mitirk Trice finished with 21 points.

The Badgers shot well all game finishing 13-27 (48.1 percent) from three-point range and 31-61 (50.8 percent) from the floor.

Defensively, the Badgers had eight blocked shots and held the Tar Heels to 5-13 from three-point range. Wisconsin out-rebounded North Carolina 37-34 which was a key to the game as the Tar Heels are the best rebounding team in the country.

At halftime, Wisconsin held a 16 point lead. The Badgers set the tone shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range in the first 20 minutes.

Next up: 9 Wisconsin faces off against 1 Baylor on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Game details are TBD.