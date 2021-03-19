Wisconsin shuts down COVID-19 clinic at state fairgrounds as hospitalizations decline

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Administration announced Friday that the state will shut down the alternate care facility at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, with COVID-19 hospitalizations on the downswing.

According to a news release from the office of the Department of Administration (DOA), the facility was first built in April 2020 as COVID-19 hospitalizations increased and strained the capacity to provide proper care.

It was instrumental in handling the spike of cases last fall, state officials said.

“The Alternate Care Facility was constructed as hospitalizations from COVID-19 were increasing across our state to ensure that our health systems and local governments could continue to provide high-quality care to Wisconsinites,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said in the release. “It not only brought relief to our hospitals but also provided quality and compassionate healthcare to Wisconsinites in their time of need.”

The facility has been in "mothball" status since February, meaning it has not been accepting new transfers from other facilities. Officials expect the park to be returned to its original condition by April.