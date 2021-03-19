Witness: Authorities set up camera in Devil’s Lake State Park in case homicide suspect returned

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Authorities investigating the homicide at Devil's Lake State Park last year set up a camera near the spot where the stabbing occurred in case the attacker returned.

That is according to Kevin Phares, a man who says he spoke to investigators after he himself was photographed by that camera.

In a Facebook post, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office shared the image of Phares, a woman he was with and a third man who has not been identified. The picture was taken three days after the October 2020 homicide.

The attack left John Craig Schmutzer, 24, from Wauwatosa dead.

In the post, authorities said the three people photographed were "potential witnesses to events that occurred after" the stabbing.

