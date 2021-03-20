‘A special moment’: Badgers’ Trice prepares to play at father’s alma mater

INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- After taking down North Carolina Friday night, the Wisconsin Badgers are getting ready to face top-seeded Baylor in the round of 32 on Sunday.

The Badgers' road to the Final Four has moved about 65 miles southeast from Purdue University in West Lafayette to Butler University in Indianapolis. All the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament games are being played at locations in Indiana because of the pandemic.

The Badgers found out late Friday night where they would play Baylor on Sunday. That left fans scrambling Saturday to make plans.

That includes D'Mitrik Trice's family. They're bouncing between D'Mitrik's games and his sister Olivia's WNIT games.

Sports Director Lance Veeser caught up with Travis Trice late Friday night as he sprinted up to Rockford to watch Olivia.

"I'm getting ready to get on the road and head to Rockford, Illinois. Bowling Green, and my daughter Olivia, play [Saturday]. We'll find out where our guys are playing, I haven't heard yet, on Sunday. We'll definitely be back for that and get ready to take care of business. We'll see Baylor on Sunday. It's a new season and these guys don't want to go home. So, I'm really excited about what I just saw," Travis Trice said.

It's certain Travis has already given D'Mitrik some pointers about Hinkle Fieldhouse. Travis was a two-year starter for Butler. He can tell him all about the historic building, which was made famous in the movie 'Hoosiers' and is one of the ten oldest arenas to currently host division one basketball.

"I was like super excited about that, not only going from Purdue to where he started off to Butler. Butler has always been a place where I wanted to play at, too. Just to have that feeling...I've been in the field house before but never on the court so it's definitely a special moment for, not just me, but my family," said Badgers Guard D'Mitrik Trice.

This arena is smaller. So, only 1,300 fans will be allowed inside. A local ticket broker said ticket prices are starting in the $225-250 range.

The Badgers play the Baylor Bears at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.