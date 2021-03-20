Afghan president appoints 2 ministers, angers ruling partner

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has made two key Cabinet changes, evoking a strong response from powerful governing partner Abdullah Abdullah amid increasing pressure from the U.S. to reach a peace agreement with the Taliban. In May 2020, Ghani and political rival Abdullah signed a power-sharing agreement. Under the deal, Ghani remained president of the war-torn nation while Abdullah was named head of the country’s National Reconciliation Council, which has the authority to handle and approve all affairs related to Afghanistan’s peace process. On Friday, Ghani dismissed Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi and appointed Hayatullah Hayat as caretaker minister. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Yasin Zia was appointed acting defense minister, replacing Asadullah Khalid.