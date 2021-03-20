Badgers fans scramble to make plans for second-round game

INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- As the Badgers fans celebrated the win over North Carolina, many of them started to wonder, 'Now what?'

"Well, hopefully we find some sort of hotel between here and Indianapolis," says UW student Danny Tabaska.

The Badgers played North Carolina in West Lafayette. However, their second-round site in Indianapolis was not determined until well after the game was over. Hotel rooms were available in Indianapolis. However, some fans just decided to head home and regroup.

"Yes. Plan to come back on Sunday," says Lavell Epps of his plan to drive back and forth.

Many of the fans that attended the North Carolina game wanted to watch the Badgers play Baylor on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. CT.

"I mean, we might have to come back for Sunday," smiled UW student Sam Goldman. "We might have to find some tickets."

That is easier said than done. Butler's historic Hinkle Fieldhouse is a smaller venue. With reduced capacity, the NCAA is only allowing about 1,250 fans per game. That lack of supply is driving up prices. Renny Harrison, the owner of Fanfare Tickets, said early Saturday that tickets were starting in the $225-250 range.

