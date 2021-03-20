Beautiful weather for the first weekend of spring

MADISON (WKOW) - Spring has arrived and it certainly feels like it outside!

The Spring Equinox occurred at exactly 4:37 a.m. CT Saturday. As we head towards the Summer Solstice on June 20th, we'll continue to gain about a few minutes of light every day.

This weekend will certainly will feel like spring is in the air!

Saturday will bring ample sunshine, bright blue skies with just a bit of a breeze at times. A southerly wind will pick up just a bit this afternoon, with sustained winds around 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 at times for some.

Saturday will be warmer than Friday by about 5 to 10 degrees, with highs likely reaching the mid-to-upper 50s throughout the region.

Skies tonight will start mostly clear, with increasing clouds into Sunday.

Most will wake up Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, with clouds increasing a bit as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, Sunday will be a partly sunny day.

Sunday will also be windy at times, with speeds ramping up during the afternoon hours. Sustained winds around 15 to 25 mph are likely, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour in some areas.

Sun and breezy conditions will likely get high temps into the low 60s.

While the mild temps continue into the work week, dry conditions end.

Monday brings the first batch of rain showers, likely in the later half of the day. Shower chances continue through Thursday, with the wettest day likely Tuesday or Wednesday. Drier, somewhat sunnier conditions return Friday.

Highs are expected to be in the 50s all week.