Daryl Watts scores OT goal, Wisconsin wins NCAA title

ERIE, PA. (WKOW)- The top two teams in the country met in the Frozen Four Championship game on Saturday evening. #2 Wisconsin faced #1 Northeastern for the first time this season. The Badgers made their 9th appearance in the National Championship game, while the Huskies made their first.

This game featured two of the top three scoring offenses in the nation which is why it was surprising that the game was scoreless after two periods. In the third period, Makenna Webster scored at the 11:00 mark to take a 1-0 lead. But, just 39 seconds later Northeastern had the answer. Chloe Aurard went top shelf to tie the game at 1-1.

In overtime, Daryl Watts scored the game-winning goal at the 3:16 mark. Wisconsin wins its 6th national championship.