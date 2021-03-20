‘Flight of Lights’ returns to Madison airport

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Regional Airport is lit up once again for its second "Flight of Lights."

The lights came on Saturday night at 7:30 and will be lit every night until 11:30 p.m. through April 4. Families can drive through and check them out for free.

The light show started last year after the state's safer at home order took effect as a way to bring joy to people in Dane County.

"The airport came up with this fantastic idea to provide a light display so people could come and enjoy it safely from their cars with their families and get out and have a bright spot in what was a pretty scary time. And we're really excited to be able to offer this again this year," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Flight of Lights is even bigger this year, with six different light displays along the route, including tributes to first responders and the medical community.