GiGi’s Playhouse celebrates people with Down syndrome

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison organization is celebrating World Down Syndrome Acceptance day this weekend, by honoring families in the area.

GiGi's Playhouse held a drive-thru celebration where they gave families gift bags.

It was a way to show that people with Down syndrome are vital to our lives and community.

GiGi's just reopened about a month ago after it was closed a full year for the pandemic.

"This is the first time that people are able to come to the Playhouse again. And we're just so excited to be able to share the joy of reopening and celebrate everything that is awesome about people with Down syndrome," said Kelly Antonson, site manager.

The organization provides therapeutic and educational programs for people of all ages.

"Gigi's is just a fun place to be. No matter if you're a kid, an adult, even teenagers," said co-leader of the organization's advocate committee, Sadler Bell.

World Down Syndrome Acceptance Day is celebrated on March 21. March is the third month of the year and people with Down syndrome have a third copy of their 21st chromosome.