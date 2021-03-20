Hundreds in Atlanta rally against hate after spa shootings

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta to demand justice for the victims of shootings at massage businesses days earlier.

The diverse crowd gathered Saturday called for end to racism, xenophobia and misogyny.

The hundreds of people gathered in Liberty Plaza waved signs and cheered for speakers who included U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House.

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses Tuesday.