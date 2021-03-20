Increased wildfire risk across Wisconsin this weekend

(WKOW) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, there's an increased risk for wildfires this weekend across Wisconsin.

Southern WI is under a 'high' risk, including northern parts of the state.

While, most of central and parts of northern WI are under a 'very high' risk.

Saturday and Sunday consists of low relative humidity, warm temperatures and gusty winds at times. Some fuels such as grasses, needles etc. are drying out. Therefore, there is an increased threat for quick starting and fast spreading fires across the state.

If you see a fire, you're asked to report it to local authorities.