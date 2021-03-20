Kenya leaves int’l court case on ocean dispute with Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has withdrawn from International Court of Justice hearings on its dispute with Somalia over territory in the Indian Ocean. A statement from Kenya’s Foreign Ministry issued late Friday cited alleged “procedural unfairness” by the United Nations court and alleged bias by a Somali judge on its bench as among the reasons Kenya decided to no longer participate. The ministry said said the court also was informed that influential third parties with commercial interests were fueling a case ” that threatens to destabilize the peace and security of an already fragile region.” Somalia filed the case in 2014. The area in dispute is thought to be rich in oil, gas and fish.