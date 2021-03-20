Madison golf courses open as spring arrives

MADISON (WKOW) -- The first day of spring was a beautiful one to get out for a round of golf.

All four city of Madison courses opened for the season Saturday morning to sunny skies and a warm day.

The courses will be open for walking only Sunday and Monday, too. Driving ranges are still closed.

But, as spring arrives, it's a great chance to get outside.

"This definitely is good for everybody's mental health, physical health. Being able to get outside, do some walking, playing a little golf. That's what golf was there for during the pandemic. And we were happy to be able to provide that to people," said Ryan Brinza, head golf pro at Odana Hills.

Like last year, there are still many pandemic restrictions. People should keep a distance from one another on the course and don't remove flag sticks from the holes.

Click here for more information on the courses and safety precautions.