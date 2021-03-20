Portage firefight overhaul home to prevent further damage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Fire crews had to do an extensive overhaul to a home in Portage to prevent a fire from further fire damage to a home Saturday morning.

The Portage Police Department responded to a house fire just before 7 a.m. on the 600 block of West Pleasant Street.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the exterior doorway and extending into the home.

Crews reported the residents tried to put out the fire but then evacuated.

According to the department, they put out the fire before it extended any farther into the residence. However, they had to remove the exterior door and siding to gain access to the fire. They considered it a necessary and extensive overhaul to stop the fire from getting out of control.

Alliant Energy came to secure the power.

The City of Portage Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The Portage Fire Department reports there were no injuries and the cause of the fire was due to electrical overheating of combustibles.

The department wants to remind the public to check their smoke and CO alarms to ensure they are properly placed in the home and in good working condition. Smoke alarms last 10 years, and a CO alarm is 5-7 years, depending on the manufacturer. Please check the age and replace it if necessary. If residents need batteries you can stop down to the Portage Fire Department.