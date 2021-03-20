Our next round of rain is on the way

MADISON (WKOW) - After a quiet weekend, the incoming rain will hopefully help bust the abnormally dry conditions across the state.

Starting by the second half of Sunday, the nice conditions that have been overhead will slide east following an exiting high pressure system. Until then, the quiet near perfect Spring conditions will stick around throughout the rest of Saturday.

As the high pressure system slides east, clouds will start to increase throughout Sunday ahead of our new low pressure system. By Monday, our skies will be cloudy and we'll see the threat for rain really increase going into Tuesday.

The increasing cloud cover and rain will cause our temperatures to drop moving into the middle of next week.