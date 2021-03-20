Some NY nursing homes proved helpless in face of virus surge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As the coronavirus made an end-of-the-year surge across New York, some nursing homes proved especially helpless at stopping the spread of COVID-19, despite having nine months to stockpile protective equipment and refine preventative measures. That’s according to recently released public records. At least 15 homes each saw at least 30 patients die between November and early February. Most of the deaths occurred in a matter of weeks. Seven homes had more than 40 patients die. That tally does not include specialized nursing homes that treat only COVID-19 patients. Most New York nursing homes reported fatalities in the single digits during that time period.