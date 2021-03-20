Some planning for in-person concerts after a year without

MADISON (WKOW) -- Spring typically kicks off event season.

Most had to be cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but as more people get the vaccine, and restrictions are lifted, some are starting to plan for later this year.

For the past year, every musical event that Ty Christian has done with his band, Lords of the Trident, has been through the internet.

"We're very lucky in the fact that we have a lot of support from people on like Patreon and we were able to really quickly set up a really nice looking live stream," he said.

He says those live streamed concerts have raised more than $8,000 to support local causes.

In fact, it's how most bands who were able to, kept playing, like at this live-streamed benefit concert at The Sylvee in February.

Now some, like Christian, have decided to start planning in person events as well.

"When the US government came out and said we're going to have everybody be eligible for a vaccine by the end of May and then up it to the beginning of May, that's when I felt okay it's time to make this announcement," he said.

He announced the 4th annual Mad With Power Fest in early March, scheduled for late August.

Around the same time, FPC Live Events announced its own outdoor concert series at Breese Stevens Field, with small groups sectioned off.

Christian says their plans are still to have Mad With Power Fest indoors at High Noon Saloon, where they've had it years prior, but he's preparing contingencies.

"We have a plan B and a plan C with High Noon staff, including making it an outdoor event with some tents so that we can really get the air flow going and increase distance," he said.

He added that if there are still mask and social distancing requirements by that point, he would be more than happy to abide by that. If there are capacity requirements, he says they would move to a larger venue so everyone with tickets could still make it.

Christian says no matter how it looks, he can't wait.

"Planning for the future and having those events be possible is probably the number one thing that makes me happiest about all of this coming back," he said.

Until events start up again, the stimulus bills have provided billions of dollars to help support music venues.

On Friday, the Small Business Administration announced owners can apply for grants of up to $10 million starting April, 8.