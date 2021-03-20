Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 11:37AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
The combination of very low relative humidity, high fire danger,
mild temperatures, and increasing south winds will support
elevated fire weather conditions to southern Wisconsin this
afternoon into the early evening.
These conditions may allow for a fire to spread quickly. Avoid
any outdoor burning in these conditions, and report any fires to
local fire departments. Be aware of burning restrictions for your
area. See dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html for more
information.