Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 11:37AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The combination of very low relative humidity, high fire danger,

mild temperatures, and increasing south winds will support

elevated fire weather conditions to southern Wisconsin this

afternoon into the early evening.

These conditions may allow for a fire to spread quickly. Avoid

any outdoor burning in these conditions, and report any fires to

local fire departments. Be aware of burning restrictions for your

area. See dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html for more

information.