Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 7:41AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

A combination of seasonably warm temperatures, dry air, and gusty

winds will produce elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon

across much of north-central and western Wisconsin, southeast

Minnesota, and northeast Iowa. Relative humidity will be as low as

15 to 25 percent, mainly across portions of western and central

Wisconsin. Southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph will gust to 25 to 35

mph, strongest west of the Mississippi River.

Avoid any outdoor burning in these conditions and report any

wildfires by dialing 911. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution

with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and

start a fire. Extreme care should also be taken with campfires

and smoking material.