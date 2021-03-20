Striking Myanmar rail workers move out as protests continue

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — Residents of Myanmar’s second biggest city are helping striking railway workers move out of their state-supplied housing after the authorities said they would have to leave if they kept supporting the protest movement against last month’s military takeover. The state railway workers last month went on strike as key and early supporters of the civil disobedience movement against the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Mandalay residents carried the workers’ furniture and other household items to trucks, van and pickup trucks Saturday. Anti-coup protests continued in cities and town across Myanmar despite a crackdown by security forces that has taken more than 200 lives.