Thai police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up protest

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in the Thai capital have used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to break up a rally by pro-democracy protesters calling for the release of detained activists, constitutional changes and reform of the nation’s monarchy. The rally held Saturday outside Bangkok’s Grand Palace was a continuation of student-led protests that began last year and have rattled Thailand’s traditional establishment, which is fiercely opposed to change, especially with regard to the monarchy. The rally organizers had said earlier they planned to have demonstrators throw paper planes with messages over the palace walls.