Tips for managing family finances during the COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Millions of people over the last year have lost their jobs or had to leave the workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2 million of them are women. Since the onset of the pandemic, 400,000 more women than men have left the workforce.

Many of these women may be the breadwinners of their household, or single parents, so the financial struggle may be reaching critical points.

Family wealth advisor Vanessa Martinez stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend on Saturday to talk about some ways to help women take back control of their finances.