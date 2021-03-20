Town of Beloit squad car hit, two taken to the hospital

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Town of Beloit Police Department reported that one of their officers and the driver of another car were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a squad car was hit.

The Town of Beloit Police Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to a traffic stop, facing north on the 3100 block of Riverside Drive. At the same time, the City of Beloit Police Department tried to stop an unrelated car in the area of Glen Avenue and Bayliss Avenue. The car did not stop and continued speeding northbound on Riverside Drive and Bayliss Avenue.

The town of Beloit officer said he was checking the driver's information they had pulled over and, while in the squad car, saw the speeding car approaching.

Police reported the speeding car struck the driver side of the squad car. The fleeing car rolled after hitting the squad car and came to a rest near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Azalea Terrace.

According to officials, the Town of Beloit officer and driver of the fleeing car were taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The Town of Beloit Police Department said their officer was treated for minor neck and back injuries and was released but will not be cleared to return to work for a couple of weeks. However, the driver of the speeding car's condition was unknown.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the crash investigation, and the City of Beloit Police Department is conducting the pursuit investigation.