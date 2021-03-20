UN official: Myanmar people want UN sanctions, peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. official in Myanmar says its people have huge expectations from the United Nations and the international community following the Feb. 1 coup. Acting humanitarian coordinator Andrew Kirkland says many are calling for sanctions and some are urging the U.N. to send peacekeepers to stop the killings of peaceful protesters seeking a return to democracy. Kirkwood said in a video briefing to U.N. reporters from Myanmar that what’s really needed are collective member state actions in the Security Council. Getting the council approval for U.N. sanctions or peacekeepers is an uphill struggle. That’s because it will require support or an abstention from China, a veto-wielding council member that calls itself a friend of Myanmar and has a policy opposing sanctions.