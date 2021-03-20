Union: Meriter nurses reach tentative contract agreement

MADISON (WKOW) -- The union representing nurses at UnityPoint Health - Meriter announced Saturday evening that the nurses have reached a "major tentative agreement" in their contract negotiations.

SEIU Healthcare WI made the announcement in a tweet, saying, "The agreement ensures that we have the time off we need to recover from the pandemic; that our sacrifices are valued; & that we have a greater say & protections moving forward."

The union did not provide more information about the agreement, only saying, "More to come!" Meriter had offered a new contract proposal Friday, but it's unclear if that is what was agreed to.

In a statement to 27 News Saturday, a health system spokesperson said, "We are extremely pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with SEIU. While we’re still awaiting final votes from the nurses, we’re optimistic that we will finalize the new contract soon."

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway retweeted SEIU's tweet about the agreement, saying she was "So pleased that @SEIUHCWI and UnityPoint-Meriter came to an agreement without a strike." Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) called it a "Win-win!" and said it was "Great news for the frontline nurses that take care of Wisconsinites daily during this pandemic!"

Friday, amid protracted negotiations over a new contract, Meriter nurses filed federal charges against hospital management, alleging violation of labor laws. A UnityPoint Health - Meriter spokesperson called those allegations "surprising and untrue."