Vehicle fire slows traffic on I-39/90 near Pleasant Springs

PLEASANT SPRINGS (WKOW) -- Law enforcement and fire officials responded Saturday to a vehicle fire on I-39/90 near Pleasant Springs.

Dane County Communications received a call around 5 p.m. about a car fire in northbound lanes.

Wisconsin State Patrol and Cottage Grove Fire Department were dispatched to the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation found the fire just over a mile north of County N. The right lane and shoulder were blocked.

State Patrol says the fire was put out before 6 p.m., and no one was hurt.



