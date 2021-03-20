‘We deserve to live freely’: Madison’s Asian American community honors Atlanta shooting victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four days after eight people, including six Asian women, were shot and killed in Atlanta, members of Madison's Asian American community gathered for a candlelight vigil and healing ceremonies.

Michelle Arora was at the event with her niece, Lily Benig. Arora said she wanted to be there to bring awareness to the experiences she and many other Asian women experience.

"Growing up as a woman and Filipino minority, I did encounter racism and prejudice," she said. "People can forget that that actually happens, that we experienced that, that it's part of who I am. I feel like it takes something like this, unfortunately, to make people realize that it's something we do live with, and yeah, it's upsetting."

Dozens more joined the aunt and niece at the vigil, which included healing practices from Hmong elders and monks from the Oregon Buddhist Temple.

Freedom, Inc. hosted the event, and co-founder Kabzuag Vaj said she wanted the event to shed light on the experiences Asian Americans have had over the past year.

"Whether you're Hmong or Chinese, the world does not see that," she said. "They only see you as Asians. ... When you blame a whole pandemic on a group of people, we're forced to protect ourselves in ways that we've not had to think about before."

In addition to the shootings in Atlanta, the group "Stop AAPI Hate" recorded an increase in reports of violence and harassment against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in 2020.

As she thought about the future, Arora stressed the importance of the actions of people who are not Asian American.

"Allies have the power," Arora said. "They can help us."

Benig agreed, saying communal action is needed for change to be possible.

"[Without allies,] every issue becomes niche, right? And then there's not enough people to make a difference in any given situation," she said.

Vaj said the safety of Asian Americans around Madison depends on people who are not part of that community standing up to hate and racism when they see it.

"It's important for people to see and to protect each other when they think that harm is going to happen," she said. "What happened in Atlanta could very well happen here in Madison, and so we want people to be aware. We want people to know that there's an Asian American community in Madison, and that we are part of Madison, and that we deserve to live freely no matter where we work."

The vigil marked the second public event in Madison in the past week highlighting recent violence against Asian Americans. Arora said the public support for the Asian American community is encouraging.

"It does show that they are valued," she said. "Madison is a very welcoming place, and, for such a small town, we have so many groups represented. I like to believe that we all like to support each other. ... It makes me thankful that I moved here."