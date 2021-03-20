Women mark Mothers’ Day in Beirut with march to damaged port

BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of women, including mothers who lost their children in the massive Beirut explosion last year have marched to the scene of the blast to mark Mothers Day. Some of the women, many of whom were wearing black, carried banners on Saturday denouncing Lebanon’s political class, which they accuse of corruption and negligence that led to the explosion, as well as the country’s worst economic crisis in its modern history. Nearly 3,000 tons of poorly stored ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer component, exploded on Aug. 4 at Beirut’s port, killing 211, wounding more than 6,000 and damaging entire neighborhoods.