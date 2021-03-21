1 Wisconsin volleyball returns to action with a win at #4 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW)- The top-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team returned to action for the first time since Feb. 21. The Badgers had a tough welcome back game playing at fourth-ranked Minnesota. The Badger shook off any rust to defeated the Gophers 3-1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23).

As a team, the Badgers hit .303 percent and had 63 kills. Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg led the way with 17 kills each. Devyn Robinson added ten kills of her own. MJ Hammel had 46 assists. Rettke had seven blocks.

Next up: #1 Wisconsin will play at #9 Penn State on Friday and Saturday.