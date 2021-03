CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident that has closed all land in both directions of US 12 at US 18 in Cambridge.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the incident happened around 10:30 a.m.

US 12 West is closed at Pinecrest Drive, according to WisDOT, because of a crash. And the closure will last over two hours.