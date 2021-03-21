Cyber attack tied to China boosts development bank’s chief

MIAMI (AP) — A previously unreported cyberattack on the website of the Inter-American Development Bank is focusing attention on the role China plays in the multilateral lender. An internal IDB document reviewed by the AP claims that the September 2019 attack coincided with a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the bank and originated in more than 15,000 internet addresses throughout China. IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone was an ardent critic of China when he served as the Trump administration’s top national security official for Latin America. News of the attack is surfacing as Claver-Carone seeks to outmaneuver critics in Washington and beyond still fuming over his politically charged election last year that broke with tradition of a Latin American being at the helm of the bank.