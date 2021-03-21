Fatal ATV crash in Lafayette County

TOWN OF DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- One man died because of an ATV crash in the town of Darlington Sunday.

The Lafayette County dispatch received a call about an ATV crash with injuries just before 2 p.m. on the 13000 block of County Road Z.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Darlington Police Department, Darlington Fire Department and Green County EMS Darlington were dispatched to the incident.

Investigators found Alan W. Meckley, 43, of rural Darlington, was not wearing a helmet when driving the ATV, a Polaris Scrambler, westbound on CTH Z.

Deputies reported Meckley lost control of the ATV, crossed over the eastbound lane of traffic, entered the south ditch line, struck a fence, and then a utility pole.

Meckley was dead when first responders arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wardens responded and took over the investigation of the crash.

Lafayette County Coroner’s Office also assisted in the incident.