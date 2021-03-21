Lone Rock tortilla makers win $5,000 on ‘Project Pitch It’

LONE ROCK (WKOW) -- A Lone Rock company is getting some statewide recognition this weekend on Wisconsin's version of 'Shark Tank'.

Heidi and Julian Zepeda own Tortilleria Zepeda. They make tortillas with locally-sourced corn, using traditional Mexican techniques. They sell the products in local grocery stores.

The couple pitched their business to Wisconsin business leaders on 'Project Pitch It'.

The show awarded them $5,000 and business assistance from UW-Milwaukee's Lubar Entrepreneurship Center.

"That was definitely a unique experience. And yeah, they were like so professional, and they made it happen even with all this COVID situation coming. I think that was great for us, great for the business. So, amazing opportunity," said Julian Zepeda.

Tortilleria Zepeda was selected out of more than 300 Wisconsin entrepreneurs to appear on the program.

'Project Pitch It' airs on WKOW and other Wisconsin TV stations.