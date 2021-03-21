Pakistan Prime Minister Khan tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus two days after he received his first vaccine dose. Khan’s special assistant on health said Saturday that the prime minister has quarantined himself at his private home on a hilltop in an Islamabad suburb. The government tweeted a statement from Dr. Faisal Sultan saying that the vaccine had not been effective because Khan had received it so recently, and it was only the first of two required doses. There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the capital and in eastern and northern Pakistan, where authorities on Saturday reported daily totals of 42 new deaths and 3,876 new coronavirus infections.