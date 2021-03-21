Here comes the rain, do da doo doo

MADISON (WKOW) - The Beatles sang a different song... unfortunately, there's no sunshine in our forecast.

Our Fair Weather Friend is moving on east, making room for our next low pressure system that will start to bring rain beginning after midnight Sunday.

Most of the day Monday will actually be dry but there's a chance for scattered rain showers early Monday morning then, again, in the evening/overnight into Tuesday.

The main low pressure system, with the bulk of the moisture, will arrive late Monday night and continue to bring us the threat for rain throughout Tuesday.

Rain totals will range from a half an inch to an inch/inch an a half over the course of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday as the cold front moves through as it clears out the moisture and stabilizes the atmosphere.

The light green is a general thunderstorm threat put out by the Storm Prediction Center.

This is the day three outlook which would be Wednesday. After this low moves out, we'll watch as our temperatures cool just a little bit before heading into the weekend.