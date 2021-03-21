Republic of Congo polls open; candidate sick with COVID-19

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — Republic of Congo is pressing ahead with an election that is expected to extend President Denis Sassou N’Guesso’s 36 years in power. Observers said polls opened as scheduled Sunday morning after the leading opposition candidate announced he was “fighting death” in a Brazzaville hospital. Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, who finished second in the 2016 vote, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. A video showed him receiving oxygen in a hospital bed and a campaign spokesman said plans were underway to medically evacuate him to France.