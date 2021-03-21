Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 10:58AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The combination of low relative humidity values, dried fuels, and

gusty southerly winds up to 30 mph will support elevated fire

weather conditions across southern Wisconsin today.

These conditions may allow for a fire to spread quickly. Avoid

any outdoor burning in these conditions, and report any fires to

local fire departments.

Be aware of burning restrictions for your area. See the following

website for more information:

https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.asp