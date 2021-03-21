Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 10:58AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
The combination of low relative humidity values, dried fuels, and
gusty southerly winds up to 30 mph will support elevated fire
weather conditions across southern Wisconsin today.
These conditions may allow for a fire to spread quickly. Avoid
any outdoor burning in these conditions, and report any fires to
local fire departments.
Be aware of burning restrictions for your area. See the following
website for more information:
https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.asp