Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 4:54AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 4:54AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
The combination of very low relative humidity values and gusty
south winds will support elevated fire weather conditions across
southern Wisconsin today.
These conditions may allow for a fire to spread quickly. Avoid
any outdoor burning in these conditions, and report any fires to
local fire departments.
Be aware of burning restrictions for your area. See the following
website for more information:
https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.asp