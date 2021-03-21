UnityPoint – Meriter nurses secure new contract, expand paid time off

MADISON (WKOW) -- After threats of a strike amid ongoing negotiations, UnityPoint Health - Meriter nurses and the hospital system have come to a contract agreement.

The now-final contract includes expanded and replenished paid time off for nurses who had to use up their leave during the pandemic, improved extra shift pay, improve base pay, and the opportunity for nurses to have a greater voice in decisions during current and future public health crises.

“Over the last year, one of the most challenging things that nurses and hospital workers faced was the uncertainty and lack of transparency from our federal government on down. Guidance, information, and policies changed constantly and nurses struggled to know how to keep ourselves and our patients safe." Victoria Gutierrez, a critical care nurse at Meriter said.

Going forward, we want to make sure that we are not an afterthought; we must be included in response planning of future crises so that we can have the tools and support we need to do our jobs safely," Gutierrez said.

According to UnityPoint, the contract increases wages "above market rate and on top of what is already one of the highest paid nurse workforces in Wisconsin."

“The past few weeks have been extremely stressful for everyone at Meriter and many in the community,” Chief Nursing Executive Sherry Casali said. “We are committed to moving forward under the contract, as one strong Meriter team, to do what we do best: provide high-quality, compassionate care to our patients and community.”

As part of the ratification of the contract, the nurses union has agreed to withdraw the workforce allegations it submitted to the National Labor Relations Board. Friday, amid protracted negotiations over a new contract, Meriter nurses filed federal charges against hospital management, alleging violation of labor laws.

Meriter said it maintains the "vague" allegations were untrue and without merit.