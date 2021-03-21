Wisconsin men’s hockey receives number one seed

MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin men's hockey team received the number one seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers are the number one seed in the East and will play number four Bemidji State on Friday at 12 pm CT in Bridgeport, Connecticut on ESPN2. Massachusetts and Lake Superior St. will play at 5:30 pm CT on ESPNU in the other regional semifinal. The regional finals are on Saturday at 3 pm CT on ESPNU.

This is the first time in seven years that the Badgers have qualified for the NCAA Tournament.